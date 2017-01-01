Show them what you mean

We help people visualize & connect information so they can get on the same page—and move faster, together.

Death Star II Roadmap

Wrangle your thoughts

Organize and connect your ideas with visual maps that make your point fast. Say goodbye to long emails or whiteboard photographs—and discover a tool that works the way your brain does.

Leia's Goals
Stormtrooper Hiring Process

Your team’s next breakthrough

Work on maps separately, or build them together in real-time. With everyone’s ideas captured in one shared place, thorny problems and confusing processes transform into new possibilities.

Organize and explain just about anything

From consultants to teachers to project managers—Kingfisher is the go-to tool for anyone who needs to work with complex ideas, processes, and systems.

The Naboo Crisis

Make it Crystal Clear

Start using Kingfisher today to clarify your thinking, communicate complex ideas, and collaborate with your team.

