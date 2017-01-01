Show them what you mean
We help people visualize & connect information so they can get on the same page—and move faster, together.Sign in with Google to get started →
Wrangle your thoughts
Organize and connect your ideas with visual maps that make your point fast. Say goodbye to long emails or whiteboard photographs—and discover a tool that works the way your brain does.
Your team’s next breakthrough
Work on maps separately, or build them together in real-time. With everyone’s ideas captured in one shared place, thorny problems and confusing processes transform into new possibilities.
Organize and explain just about anything
From consultants to teachers to project managers—Kingfisher is the go-to tool for anyone who needs to work with complex ideas, processes, and systems.
Make it Crystal Clear
Start using Kingfisher today to clarify your thinking, communicate complex ideas, and collaborate with your team.Sign in with Google to get started →